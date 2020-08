CAIRO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Beirut’s governor told Al Hadath TV on Wednesday that collective losses after Beirut’s blast on Aug. 4 may reach $10 billion to $15 billion, with the governor explaining the number includes both direct and indirect losses related to business.

The governor also told Al Hadath TV that amounts of available wheat are currently limited and he thinks a crisis might take place without international interference. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Omar Fahmy Editing by Chris Reese)