BEIRUT, May 5 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s government agreed on Tuesday to restore administration of the country’s two mobile phone networks ahead of a new tender, Telecom Minister Talal Hawat said.

The ministry will run Alfa and Touch which are government-owned and managed by OTMT and Zain Group respectively, though the contracts have expired. The new tender will be ready within three months, Hawat said in a tweet. (Reporting by Ellen Francis; editing by Jason Neely)