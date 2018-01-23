UPDATE 1-China's Leshi seeks stake in Jia Yueting's car businesses for debt owed

* Leshi seeking stake in Jia’s auto business including Faraday Future

* Jia’s LeEco owes it 7.5 billion yuan, Leshi says

* Leshi has financial liability totaling 9.29 billion yuan (Adds details)

By Sijia Jiang

HONG KONG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - China’s Leshi Internet Information and Technology said it is seeking equity stakes in the car businesses of its largest shareholder, Jia Yueting, for debts amounting to as much as 7.5 billion yuan ($1.17 billion) that he and his companies owe.

Leshi told an investor briefing on Tuesday it was seeking equity stakes in Jia’s car businesses, including Faraday Future, Lucid and LeSEE, which are companies that make electric vehicles.

Jia, who founded the LeEco conglomerate that is now struggling to repay debts, no longer holds any position in Shenzhen-listed Leshi, but remains its largest shareholder with a 25.67 percent stake.

LeEco did not immediately respond to requests for comment by email. Phone calls to its spokesman were not answered.

Leshi, which makes internet-connected TVs and produces video entertainment, said Jia and various non-listed units of LeEco - a total of 50 related parties of Leshi - owe it 7.5 billion yuan as of end-November.

LeEco on Monday had disputed the debt amount, saying it only owed Leshi 6 billion yuan, 3 billion yuan of which it has arranged to repay soon.

Leshi, which said on Tuesday that China’s TV market is estimated to have declined by 5-10 percent in 2017, has loans and liabilities totaling 9.29 billion yuan ($1.45 billion). Part of that will be due in 2018, it said last week.

Leshi said it expects to report a loss for 2017 and warned that it would run into “operational difficulty” if it does not receive new funds to repay its own debt.

It also scrapped a plan to inject LeEco’s film unit into the listed company, a transaction pending which Leshi’s stock had been suspended from trading since April.

The stock is expected to resume trading soon, with investors fearing a sharp drop in its price after the long hiatus.

Leshi, once the main listed vehicle of LeEco, is now controlled by property developer Sunac China, its second-largest shareholder with an 8.56 percent stake. ($1 = 6.3982 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Biju Dwarakanath)