LeEco's listed company Leshi Internet makes management changes - Caixin

HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing, embattled Chinese technology group LeEco’s main listed entity, has reshuffled its top management, financial magazine Caixin said on Tuesday.

Zhang Zhao will be appointed as chief content officer and Yuan Bin will take the position of chief technology officer, Caixin reported citing an internal email from Leshi’s chief executive, Liang Jun.

No one at Leshi could be reached for comment.

Senior personnel from property developer Sunac China Holdings will also join Leshi’s management, Caixin said, with Liu Shuqing, Sunac’s general manager for risk control and management, appointed senior vice president at Leshi in charge of human resources, legal and finance.

Sunac China announced plans to invest $2.2 billion in LeEco in January and its chairman Sun Hongbin was elected as chairman of Leshi in July.