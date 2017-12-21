Hong Kong arm of China's LeEco files for liquidation - media

HONG KONG, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Le Corporation Limited, the Hong Kong arm of embattled Chinese tech conglomerate LeEco, has filed a petition to the territory’s high court to wind up the company, media in the Asian financial hub said on Thursday.

LeEco’s other Hong Kong affiliate, LeSports HK, said in a statement on its Facebook page that its operations were unaffected and it would continue its NBA and premier league broadcasting business in the city. (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)