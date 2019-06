June 17 (Reuters) - Prosperity Bancshares Inc said here on Monday it has agreed to buy Plano, Texas-based peer LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc for $2.1 billion.

The deal value represents a premium of 9.3% to LegacyTexas Financial’s closing price on Friday.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)