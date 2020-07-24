Westlaw News
July 24, 2020 / 11:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Legal aid groups predict spike in need - and client numbers - as pandemic persists

Arriana McLymore

1 Min Read

The coronavirus pandemic is driving an “immense” need for legal aid among low income Americans, the Legal Services Corporation said Friday, citing a new survey of 129 legal services organizations that receive funding through the national nonprofit.

The survey, conducted between June and July, found that 97%of the LSC grantees are expecting a spike in need for services due to COVID-19’s health and economic impacts, including help with evictions, foreclosures, unemployment benefits, domestic violence and debt.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3jHcKtE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below