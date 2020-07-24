Legal aid groups predict spike in need - and client numbers - as pandemic persists

The coronavirus pandemic is driving an “immense” need for legal aid among low income Americans, the Legal Services Corporation said Friday, citing a new survey of 129 legal services organizations that receive funding through the national nonprofit.

The survey, conducted between June and July, found that 97%of the LSC grantees are expecting a spike in need for services due to COVID-19’s health and economic impacts, including help with evictions, foreclosures, unemployment benefits, domestic violence and debt.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3jHcKtE