CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-MOVES-Legal and General Investment Management names Middle East distribution head

(Corrects title in headline and first paragraph to say Noareen Raja has been appointed as the “Head of Middle East Distribution”, not “Middle East head” after company issues amended statement)

Jan 8 (Reuters) - European asset manager Legal and General Investment Management on Tuesday named Noareen Raja as its head of Middle East distribution, responsible for client relationships in the region.

Most recently, Raja worked with JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM), the asset management arm of JPMorgan Chase & Co , as a member of its sales group for nine years. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma; Editing by James Emmanuel)