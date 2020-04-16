Helping small businesses survive COVID-19 is ‘as or more important’ than work for paying clients - Cleary

(Reuters) - Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton hired Katherine Hughes about three-and-a-half years ago to ramp up the firm’s pro bono corporate work for small businesses and nonprofits. Hughes nurtured Cleary’s relationship with the group Start Small, Think Big, establishing monthly office hours for Cleary lawyers to advise microbusinesses in underserved communities – often just one or two people – on issues like setting up a corporation and applying for a trademark. The client roster is sweeping: from bakers, soapmakers and chocolatiers to graphic designers and yogis.

When New York imposed stay-at-home regulations last month to respond to COVID-19, Hughes said, she wasn’t sure if Cleary’s small business clients would want to keep receiving advice from the firm since Cleary could no longer host in-person consultations. “The overwhelming response to that was yes,” she said. So the firm’s IT department scrambled to set up a platform that could be widely accessed. Two days after New York shut down, Hughes and her team posted a webinar on how small businesses can expand online operations. Cleary resumed individual counseling, albeit remotely. And when the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act was signed into law on Friday, March 27, Cleary partner Richard Lincer and five associates spent the weekend analyzing the law’s implications for small businesses, including the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program. That Monday morning, Cleary and Start Small hosted a webinar advising small businesses on the COVID-19 response. The firm followed up with one- and two-page advisories and flowcharts on PPP, economic injury disaster loans and other relief available to small businesses. (Hughes said Cleary will be updating the materials now that the oversubscribed PPP has hit its lending limit.)

“As you can imagine, we don’t typically deal with Small Business Administration loans in our practice,” said Lincer, who specializes in international project finance and debt restructurings. “Obviously, the stuff we do for our paying clients is important, but this is important to real individuals and small businesses. In some ways, (the pro bono work) is as or more important.”

Hughes said she has never logged more hours than in the last month, virtually all dedicated to small businesses and COVID-19. She has spent so much time on conference calls with Start Small legal program director Alex Stepick, she said, that last night, when she was putting her 6-year-old twins to bed, her son asked, “How’s Alex doing?” (Hughes said her twins have become “Zoom celebrities” at Cleary. “In the beginning, they were just stealthily walking behind me, peering over my shoulder,’ she said. “Now they know all of my colleagues.") In all, said Lincer, who supervised the firm’s development of COVID-19 resources for small businesses, Cleary lawyers have put in more than a thousand hours of time on the project.

Individual consultations have been particularly important, Hughes said. For some of the very small businesses Cleary represents, she said, it makes more sense to rely on unemployment than to apply for a PPP loan, for instance. Some clients are reluctant to take on debt. Most don’t have accountants to prepare their financial records and many don’t have established banking relationships. (Lincer pointed out that the SBA recently added Intuit, PayPal and Square as PPP lending institutions; if the program receives additional funding, he said, that additional infrastructure will extend the reach of the program to businesses that don’t rely on traditional banks.) Some clients, Hughes said, are seeing a spike in their online business but want advice about bracing for a downturn that’s yet to come.

“They’re asking questions about their specific scenarios,” Hughes said. “They’re hearing all kinds of rumors, things that aren’t in the legislation or any of the guidance we’ve been given by SBA. It’s interesting to watch how that information ripples through.”

I asked Lincer and Hughes if they’re confident Cleary’s small business clients will survive COVID-19. Both said it’s tough to predict. It will help, they said, if state and federal governments steer funding to the underserved communities where their clients’ businesses are based. “The folks we work with are survivors, for sure,” said Hughes. “It’s a sentiment that because we’re New Yorkers, we’ll get through this.”