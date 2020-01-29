Westlaw News
January 29, 2020 / 2:39 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

BP can’t strip post-Katrina Walmart of Deepwater settlement award – 5th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday affirmed an award of nearly $820,000 to Walmart from the 2012 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill settlement program for one of its Alabama stores, rejecting BP Exploration & Production’s claim that the mega-retailer unfairly took advantage of a procedure designed for startup businesses.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the settlement administrators made the right call in treating the Pass Christian, Mississippi store as a startup. Originally opened in 2003, it was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, rebuilt and expanded, and reopened as a “supercenter” in October 2009 – just six months before the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig sank in the Gulf of Mexico.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/36HfJKV

