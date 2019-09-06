Westlaw News
September 6, 2019 / 8:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Case to Watch: CashCall, CFPB to clash at 9th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and online lender CashCall will square off Monday in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a “rent-a-tribe” case that tests the bureau’s enforcement powers.

Both sides contest a January 2018 verdict by a federal judge in Los Angeles, who ordered CashCall to pay a $10.3 million penalty for demanding payment on loans that violate the licensing and usury laws of 13 states.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lGV6fK

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below