FILE PHOTO: A general view of the JBS USA Worthington pork plant, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Worthington, Minnesota, U.S., October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The Biden administration is in conversation with Russia after a ransomware attack on the meatpacker JBS appears to have originated from a criminal organization in the country, a White House spokeswoman said.

The White House is coordinating efforts to respond to the attack, which is being investigated by the FBI. They were notified about the attack by JBS over the weekend.