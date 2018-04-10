FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 12:27 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Judges, in-house lawyers call for greater diversity at firms

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Several judges and in-house lawyers at large companies at a recent industry conference called on lawyers to improve diversity, warning they will risk missing out on important assignments if they fail to implement changes.

U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe in Philadelphia, who currently is heading the multidistrict antitrust litigation over generic pharmaceutical pricing, said MDL judges increasingly reject appointing slates of all white male attorneys to lead plaintiff steering committees.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uYtxD9

