Westlaw News
September 20, 2019 / 1:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Law firms pledge $5 mln to diversity initiative

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Four law firms and 26 general counsel have signed on to a new initiative launched by Diversity Lab, a group that advocates for more diversity in the legal industry.

Goodwin Procter, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, Eversheds Sutherland U.S., Stoel Rives and a fifth law firm still to be selected will invest a total of $5 million in the “Move the Needle Fund,” according to a statement announcing the initiative’s launch Wednesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mp6nlj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below