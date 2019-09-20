Law firms pledge $5 mln to diversity initiative

Four law firms and 26 general counsel have signed on to a new initiative launched by Diversity Lab, a group that advocates for more diversity in the legal industry.

Goodwin Procter, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, Eversheds Sutherland U.S., Stoel Rives and a fifth law firm still to be selected will invest a total of $5 million in the “Move the Needle Fund,” according to a statement announcing the initiative’s launch Wednesday.

