3rd Circuit revives FMLA, retaliation claims against Boscov's

September 12, 2017 / 10:01 PM / in a month

3rd Circuit revives FMLA, retaliation claims against Boscov's

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that a former Boscov’s Inc employee in Pennsylvania did not waive his right to sue the retailer for violating his medical leave rights when he signed a release to settle related workers’ compensation claims.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday revived claims by Craig Zuber that Boscov’s violated the federal Family and Medical Leave Act and Pennsylvania law when it fired him in retaliation for taking leave and filing a claim for workers’ compensation. Boscov’s operates about 50 department stores in seven eastern states.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wofS3n


