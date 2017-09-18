FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#U.S. Legal News
September 21, 2017 / 1:39 AM / a month ago

EU regulators approve RBS plan to help challenger banks

Foo Yun Chee

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU state aid regulators formally approved on Monday a British plan allowing bailed-out lender Royal Bank of Scotland to fund about 835 million pounds ($1.1 billion) to boost competition by helping challenger banks.

The British government had reached an agreement in principle with the European Commission on July 26 after RBS failed to sell a business banking unit Williams & Glyn as one of the conditions of its 45-billion-pound rescue. [nL5N1KH727]

“The package targets a transfer of a 3 percent market share in the UK small- and medium-sized banking market from RBS to challenger banks,” the EU competition enforcer said.

It said the plan involves the setting up of a capability and innovation fund and an incentivised switching scheme.

