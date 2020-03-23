Online buyer can sue GameStop, coupon company under state law, not EFTA – 2nd Circuit

A federal appeals court on Friday revived a potential statewide class action against GameStop and online-marketing firm Webloyalty.com under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act (CUTPA), but took the possibility of statutory damages under the federal Electronic Funds Transfer Act (EFTA) off the table.

The decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed part of a 2018 ruling in a lawsuit that then minor L.S. and his parent filed in 2010, after L.S. claimed a $20 discount on a GameStop purchase and wound up with a $12-a-month subscription to Webloyalty’s “Shoppers Discount” service.

