Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 15, 2018 / 9:25 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

MOVES-Legal & General Capital expands housebuilding arm team with two new hires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Legal & General Capital, the principal investment arm of Legal & General Group, on Friday said it has expanded its housebuilding arm’s team by hiring Chris Sly and Matthew Stubblefield.

Chris Sly, who joins from Berkeley Homes, has been appointed as the new finance director of Legal & General Homes.

Matthew Stubblefield, who comes with 16 years of experience in construction health and safety management, will take over as the new health and safety officer, a statement said. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
