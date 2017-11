Nov 16 (Reuters) - UK asset manager Legal & General Group Plc appointed Kerrigan Procter as chief executive of its capital division.

Procter was previously chief executive of Legal & General Retirement’s (LGR) business division.

Chris Knight and Laura Mason have been promoted to chief executives of LGR Retail and LGR Institutional, respectively, the firm said.

The changes will take effect from the New Year. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas)