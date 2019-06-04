MOVES-Legal & General fund arm appoints Laud as CIO

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - The fund arm of British insurer Legal & General has appointed Sonja Laud as chief investment officer following the departure of Anton Eser for family reasons, it said on Tuesday.

Legal & General Investment Management, one of the biggest investors in the UK stock market, hired Laud in Jan 2019 as deputy CIO, it said in a statement. Laud previously worked at fund manager Fidelity International.

Eser, who worked at LGIM for 13 years, is returning to South Africa where he is looking for a “more hands on investing role” involving social impact investing in Africa, LGIM said.