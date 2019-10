LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Helena Morrissey, head of Legal & General’s Personal Investing business, is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities, Legal & General Investment Management said in a statement on Friday.

“I see a changing Britain and have a lot of ideas and other things that I want to achieve,” Morrissey said.

Morrissey, one of Britain’s few high-profile female fund managers, joined LGIM in 2017.