MOVES-Legal & General names managing director of new Fintech business

July 27 (Reuters) - British insurer Legal & General Insurance named Nick Frankland as managing director of its newly created business Fintech, effective Aug. 1.

The business will build and buy into a range of fintech companies that use the latest technology and innovative approaches to help and engage customers, the company said.

Frankland joined Legal & General in 2010 as a senior director and has since led a number of businesses across the group. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)