LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - British life insurer Legal & General posted a 10 percent rise in operating profit to 1.9 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) in 2018, helped by record sales of annuities, it said on Wednesday.

Legal & General Investment Management, one of the biggest investors in the UK stock market, saw a three percent rise in assets under management to 1 trillion pounds. ($1 = 0.7610 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)