Legal & General 2019 operating profit up 12% on record company pension deals

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - British life insurer Legal & General posted a 12% rise in 2019 operating profit to 2.1 billion pounds ($2.69 billion) on Wednesday, boosted by record company pension deals.

L&G has increasingly focused on bulk annuities - insuring company final salary, or defined benefit, pension schemes.

Bulk annuity sales including several jumbo deals at Britain’s third-largest insurer reached 11.4 billion pounds, up 25% from a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7806 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Huw Jones)