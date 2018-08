LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - British insurer Legal & General posted a 7 percent year-on-year rise in first-half operating profit on Thursday, buoyed by gains across all units except general insurance.

Operating profit was 1.059 billion pounds ($1.36 billion) in the six months to end-June, it said in a statement, broadly in line with consensus and helping underpin an interim dividend of 4.6 pence a share.