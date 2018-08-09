FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 6:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Legal & General posts 7 pct rise in first-half operating profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Operating profit 1.059 bln stg

* Interim dividend 4.6 pence a share

* Sees strong H2 driven by bulk annuities (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote)

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - British insurer Legal & General posted a 7 percent year-on-year rise in first-half operating profit on Thursday, buoyed by gains across all units except weather-hit general insurance.

Operating profit was 1.059 billion pounds ($1.36 billion) for the six months to end-June, it said in a statement, broadly in line with consensus and helping underpin an interim dividend of 4.6 pence a share.

Pretax profit fell to 942 million pounds from 1.0376 billion pounds, however, after market volatility weighed on the performance of its investment portfolio.

After a “solid” performance, L&G said it was on course for a strong second half of the year, driven by a pipeline of new business in de-risking corporate pension schemes.

“We are confident that Legal & General is strongly positioned for growth in H2 and beyond,” said Nigel Wilson, Group Chief Executive.

$1 = 0.7762 pounds Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Silvia Aloisi and Carolyn Cohn

