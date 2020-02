LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Legal & General’s investment management arm will vote against combined chief executive and board chairman roles globally, it said on Monday as part of its annual review of proxy voting policies.

Legal & General Investment Management, one of Britain’s biggest investors, will vote against all Topix 100 companies in Japan that do not have at least one woman on their board, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Rachel Armstrong)