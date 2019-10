McDermott Will & Emery on Wednesday said the law firm has hired five employment lawyers from Dentons, including a practice group head.

Four partners, Brian Cousin, Richard Scharlat, Neil Capobianco and Lindsay Ditlow, and counsel Mark Meredith joined from Dentons in New York, where Cousin co-led the global employment and labor practice.

