Robinhood cannot block Massachusetts securities regulators' case, judge rules

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BOSTON (Reuters) - A Massachusetts judge on Thursday rejected Robinhood’s bid to block state regulators from moving forward with their enforcement action charging the online brokerage with encouraging inexperienced investors to place risky trades without limits.

Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Kenneth Salinger rejected a request by Robinhood to enjoin Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s case, which seeks the revocation of the company’s broker-dealer license in the state.