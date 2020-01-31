J&J vows to appeal $344 mln judgment in California AG’s mesh-marketing case 

Johnson & Johnson must pay the state of California $343.9 million in civil penalties for misrepresenting the risk of its Ethicon unit’s transvaginal mesh products between 2008 and 2015, a state-court judge ruled Thursday in a suit brought by the California Attorney General’s Office.

San Diego Superior Court Judge Eddie Sturgeon said J&J and Ethicon knew as early as 1998 that its TVM devices could cause “severe, long-term complications,” including life-changing and debilitating pain and sexual dysfunction, but concealed that knowledge from patients and doctors alike in its labeling and marketing communications.

