A New York lawyer who was sentenced last year to 18 months in prison for helping Martin Shkreli defraud a drug company that he had founded, urged a federal appeals court on Tuesday to vacate his conviction saying the jury was given misleading instructions.

Evan Greebel, who was outside counsel to Retrophin Inc, on Tuesday asked a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to give him a new trial.

