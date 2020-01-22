Victim of in-law’s scam can amend suit against Regions Bank, Fidelity – 11th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived part of a lawsuit by the estate of a man whose life savings were taken by his sister-in-law, saying the administrator of the estate should be given a chance to state a plausible claim against Regions Bank and Fidelity Investment Services under Georgia’s banking statutes.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals otherwise affirmed the dismissal of the successive lawsuits that the administrator of the estate of David Bass initially filed in state court 2016 and 2017, straddling the April 2017 conviction of Ruth A. Barr on a single charge of theft by taking in state court in Georgia.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/37hHPxp