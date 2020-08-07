Legal sector job growth slowed in July as industry strives for rebound

Legal services employers added jobs at a slower rate in July compared with early summer, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as the pandemic continued to roil the economy.

The legal industry saw employment numbers increase for a third consecutive month, Friday’s jobs report showed, while the U.S. economy overall added 1.8 million jobs. But growth slowed as the COVID-19 crisis continued: Legal jobs had increased by 7,300 from May to June, after the sector lost 70,400 jobs in March and April, according to seasonally adjusted BLS figures.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/31ukHdg