Legal sector added nearly 5,000 jobs to kick off 2021

The United States added 4,800 legal services jobs in January after months of stagnant growth in the industry, the U.S. Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

There were 1,126,000 legal sector jobs in January, the government’s monthly jobs report showed, marking a 0.45% increase from December’s seasonally adjusted figure. The sector beat the broader non-farm job market, which saw 0.03% growth last month.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/373RbyL