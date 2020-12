The slow rebound in legal services employment continued in November, with the sector adding jobs for the seventh month in a row.

The legal industry grew by 5,000 jobs, a 0.45% increase from October, according to Friday figures from the U.S. Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, as signals continue to point to a better-than-expected year for many law firms.

