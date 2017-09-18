Toy companies' shares tumble on concerns of Toys 'R' Us bankruptcy

(Reuters) - Shares of U.S. toy companies Mattel Inc and Hasbro Inc fell on Monday on concerns that retailer Toys “R” Us, a major customer, could be filing for bankruptcy protection before the holiday sales season.

In the latest sign of distress that has ripped through traditional brick-and-mortar retailers, sources said late on Friday that Toys “R” Us was working to put together a loan to fund its operations in a potential Chapter 11 filing.

Reorg Research said a bankruptcy filing could be made in Virginia as soon as Monday.

Toys “R” Us declined to comment.

The company is one of the three largest customers for both Mattel and Hasbro, according to the companies’ most recent annual reports. The other two are Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp.

Mattel, the world’s largest toymaker, said in its annual report that it typically makes sales on credit, without collateral, and it warned that a bankruptcy filing by any major customer could significantly affect revenue and profitability.

“If there is any kind of bankruptcy filing, it will have a major disruption for all of the toy suppliers,” said Lutz Muller, chief executive officer of toy retail consultancy Klosters Trading Corp. “Toys ‘R’ Us needs to have money in place to get merchandise on the shelves ahead of the holiday season.”

The company’s cost of sales for the fourth quarter is estimated at $3 billion, he said. Toys “R” Us is the second-largest U.S. toy retailer behind Amazon.com Inc, according to data compiled by Muller.

Shares of Barbie maker Mattel closed down 6.2 percent to $14.87, extending recent losses after disappointing results and a slashed dividend payout to fund a turnaround strategy.

Shares in No. 2 U.S. toymaker Hasbro, which sells Nerf and Transformers and has outperformed Mattel this year, ended down 1.7 percent at $93.24.

“Mattel and Hasbro are in the same boat in terms of the amount of inventory that goes to Toy ‘R’ Us, but a filing by Toys could potentially delay Mattel’s turnaround,” said Morningstar analyst Jaime Katz.

Jakks Pacific Inc, a smaller U.S. toy company that also relies on Toys “R” Us for its business, fell 6.6 percent to $2.85.

Mattel, Hasbro and Jakks did not respond to requests for comment.