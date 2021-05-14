D.C. Circuit hears NLRB's bid to revive Trump-era election rule

(Reuters) - Lawyers for the National Labor Relations Board on Friday urged a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to revive key provisions of a Trump-era rule designed to slow down the union election process, saying the agency was not required to seek public input before adopting them.

Signage is seen at the entrance of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

One of the three-judge panel’s members, Circuit Judge Cornelia Pillard, sounded skeptical during remote oral arguments of the NLRB’s claim that the 2019 rule merely made procedural changes to the agency’s internal processing of election-related litigation, excluding it from the typical requirement that agencies solicit public comments before finalizing new rules.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., last year agreed with the AFL-CIO that many of the changes required a comment period under the Administrative Procedure Act because they were substantive, and blocked those provisions from taking effect.

Pillard on Friday seemed to agree, saying the exception from notice-and-comment rulemaking under the APA is supposed to be applied narrowly.

“You can say it just has to do with timing, but (the AFL-CIO is) talking about the timing of the very ultimate entitlement that the National Labor Relations Act is about,” Pillard, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, said to NLRB lawyer Tyler Wiese.

Wiese in response said that because the rule only affects deadlines and the board’s procedures for handling election-related litigation, it did not change the legal standard for unions to certify bargaining units after winning elections.

“The board wanted to have more time internally to rule on requests for review before elections occurred,” he said.

The rule would undo regulations the NLRB adopted during the Obama administration that sped up the union election process and were heavily criticized by business groups. Shorter election periods are typically seen as giving an advantage to unions.

The rule would generally require pre-election hearings to be held 14 days after a union files a petition, up from eight days under the 2014 regulations, and require employers to post notice of an election petition within five days rather than two.

The Obama-era rules had led to elections being held in as little as 11 days after the filing of a petition. Previously, the process took 35 days on average.

The AFL-CIO in its March 2020 lawsuit tmsnrt.rs/3ogkaGE said Congress in adopting the NLRA intended for union elections to be held quickly after a union files a petition to represent workers.

The NLRB was empowered to delay the process on a case-by-case basis, but the new rule would impose those delays automatically, undermining the law, the union said.

Matthew Ginsburg, the AFL-CIO’s associate general counsel, underscored those claims at Friday’s arguments, saying the rule would impact the most fundamental aspects of union elections.

“In changing the rules in a manner that makes it more difficult for the union to win the election, each provision involves a substantive value judgment and alters the rights and interests of the parties,” Ginsburg said.

The panel included Circuit Judges Sri Srinivasan, an Obama appointee, and Neomi Rao, an appointee of former President Donald Trump.

The case is AFL-CIO v. NLRB, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 20-5223.

For the AFL-CIO: Matthew Ginsburg

For the NLRB: Tyler Wiese and Paul Thomas