Fact Check-U.S. public assistance recipients can receive tax refunds in some cases

While many U.S. citizens wait for tax refunds after an extended tax season due to COVID-19, some social media users have been publishing posts asking why public assistance recipients and other groups are eligible. Below, tax experts explain how low-income earners receiving public assistance in the United States are entitled to tax refunds in some cases.

FILE PHOTO: The word "taxes" is seen engraved at the headquarters of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Posts raising these questions began appearing in the spring of 2021. Many ask the question “Why the hell do people on welfare get a tax refund?”, with the caption “Someone, please help me to understand. I will never know how to answer this.”

‘Welfare’ is a generic term used to describe government-issued financial aid that may help lower-income individuals cover medical, food or living costs. One such program is Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), which provides financial assistance to those living in low-income households.

According to Lisa Greene-Lewis, a tax expert for Turbo Tax, it is possible for someone on public assistance to receive a tax refund “if someone is eligible for refundable credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit.” That could amount to “up to $6,728 for someone with three kids in 2021.” Greene-Lewis said that this is, “as long as the person had earned income from employment or self-employment during the year, a refund is possible.”

There are situations, however, where individuals who did not work during the year are still eligible for a refund. According to Turbo Tax, a refundable credit “allow(s) you to get a refund even if you don’t have a tax liability so if you are not working and don’t owe any taxes you could still receive a credit on your taxes which translates into a tax refund, but you have to file to get the credits.”

The Internal Revenue (IRS) website says that the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is a tax credit designed to support lower income earners. Qualifying for the tax credit is said to reduce tax liability and possibly increase the tax refund you receive. Information on refundable tax credits that yield refunds can be viewed on Investopedia.com.

Turbo Tax noted that for 2021 only, the IRS will begin disbursing advance child tax credits to those who are eligible on July 15.

A research associate at the Tax Policy Center dove deeper into how individuals receiving TANF get tax refunds.

In an email to Reuters, Elaine Maag said that “almost all people who receive TANF also work at some point during the year. In an average month, about half of people who receive TANF live in a household with at least one worker.” A tax refund is generated from work done just like anyone else, said Maag.

Maag did say that people who receive TANF benefits tend to “work at relatively low wages at some point in the year.” Working for low wages makes them eligible for both EITCs and Child Tax Credits, if they have children.

VERDICT

True. According to tax professionals, welfare recipients are entitled to tax refunds after applicable tax credits are applied if they file tax returns. They would also be entitled to refunds on taxes filed on any income earned during the same year in which they received public assistance.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team.