In barbed dissents, Trump appointees call out 9th Circuit colleagues in immigration case

(Reuters) - Judges Lawrence VanDyke and Patrick Bumatay are newcomers to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Bumatay, a longtime Justice Department lawyer, joined the court in December 2019. VanDyke came to the 9th Circuit in January 2020 after serving as solicitor general in Montana and Nevada. On the 9th Circuit’s seniority list, VanDyke and Bumatay are at the bottom.

But both judges are already sufficiently self-assured that on Wednesday, they wrote acidic dissents from the 9th Circuit’s decision to deny en banc review in East Bay v. Trump, a challenge by several public interest groups to a Trump immigration policy.

Bumatay accused the East Bay majority, Judges Richard Paez and William Fletcher, of ignoring the Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent to manufacture a justification for the groups to sue – improperly appointing themselves, Bumatay said, as “’Platonic Guardians’ of our nation’s public policies.”

“The Supreme Court has repeatedly warned us we overstepped our bounds when we tried to curtail immigration policies in the recent past,” Bumatay wrote. “Unfortunately, we have not learned from our mistakes.”

VanDyke, meanwhile, charged Paez and Fletcher – President Bill Clinton appointees who have served on the 9th Circuit, collectively, for more than 40 years - with “pulling a stunt” to topple a Trump administration policy they didn’t like. And though the judges issued a revised opinion accompanying the en banc denial, VanDyke said the “mischief” of their “barely disguised shenanigans” will linger.

“This looks bad for our court - because it is,” VanDyke wrote.

Eek! And Bumatay’s dissent was joined by VanDyke and three other Trump appointees to the 9th Circuit, Mark Bennett, Ryan Nelson and Kenneth Lee. (Judge Sandra Ikuta, a President George W. Bush appointee, also joined the Bumatay dissent.) As they used to say in Ladies Home Journal, "Can this marriage be saved?"

Fletcher and Paez addressed the criticism from their whippersnapper colleagues in a brief concurrence with the decision denying en banc review. The judges defended their analysis of the public interest groups’ organizational standing under Article III, arguing that it “applies well-settled, binding authority” to reach a conclusion that “fits squarely within the Supreme Court’s (decision) in Havens Realty v. Coleman.”

Bumatay’s dissent, they said, amounts to “evidence-free musing” that “ignores the record (and) glosses over the majority opinion’s analysis of the evidence.”

Paez and Fletcher also said that despite VanDyke’s dissent, there was no “mischief” in their amendment of their original majority opinion. After other judges on the appeals court reviewed the government’s en banc petition, the judges in the majority said, there was some “debate,” via memos, about the original opinion’s discussion of the binding effect of published decisions by motions panels. That “collaborative” debate, Paez and Fletcher wrote, persuaded them to amend their original opinion.

In the underlying case, four public interest legal groups challenged a Trump policy that would have stripped asylum eligibility from migrants who crossed the U.S. border at points other than official ports of entry. U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar of San Francisco granted the groups a temporary restraining order blocking the policy from taking effect. The Trump administration sought a stay of the injunction. A three-judge motions panel denied the stay in a published decision. Separately, the government appealed the injunction. That appeal went to a merits panel composed of Paez, Fletcher and Judge Ferdinand Fernandez.

Here’s where things get complicated. The same three-judge merits panel – Paez, Fletcher and Fernandez – was also hearing the appeal of an injunction blocking a different Trump immigration policy, this one requiring most non-Mexican migrants to return to Mexico while their asylum applications were adjudicated. In that case, unlike in the East Bay case, a motions panel had granted a stay of the injunction in a published opinion.

In 2015’s Lair v. Bullock, the 9th Circuit said that published opinions by motions panels are binding precedent. So, as VanDyke told the tale in his dissent on Wednesday, the motions panel’s decision granting a stay of the injunction in the return-to-Mexico case, Innovation Law Lab v. Wolf, should have bound Paez, Fletcher and Fernandez in their consideration of the merits of the injunction.

But, according to VanDyk, the judges “resourcefully applied some good old-fashioned judge-jitsu, admirable perhaps for its audacity if not its propriety or subtlety.” In the majority opinion in the East Bay port-of-entry case, Paez and Fletcher said they would treat the decision denying a stay of the injunction as “persuasive but not binding,” because, they said, the 2015 Lair ruling was dicta.

That distinction didn’t matter in the East Bay case, in which the majority on the merits panel agreed with the motions panel decision not to stay the injunction. But VanDyke said Paez and Fletcher’s true motive was to use their explanation in East Bay to justify splitting with the motions panel that had stayed the injunction in the Innovation Law Lab case.

Paez and Fletcher walked back their Lair analysis in the amended East Bay opinion published Wednesday – but that didn’t satisfy VanDyke or, for that matter, the third member of their merits panel, Fernandez. Fernandez, who had called out the maneuver in a concurrence in the original decision, said his colleagues were trying “to pull an invisibility cloak” over their “attacks on our doctrines.”

I know: the specifics are convoluted. But the bluntly critical dissents by VanDyke and Bumatay are not exactly nuanced.

The New York Times reported last month that scholars have detected a Trump-era spike in partisanship in en banc decisions by federal appellate courts, with judges more frequently dividing along the party lines of the presidents who appointed them.

The East Bay case didn’t even make it to en banc review, perhaps because of the amendments Paez and Fletcher made. But the partisan split in Wednesday’s decision is plain for all to see.

Opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.