Class counsel in Apple ‘throttling’ case beat multifront attack to land $81 million in fees

(Reuters) - Has there ever been a fee request attacked from more vantages than a motion last summer for $87.7 million by class counsel in a $310 million settlement with Apple?

Sure, objecting class members, including one represented by Ted Frank’s Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute, groused about the fee request. No surprise there.

But 12 state attorneys general, led by Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron, also told U.S. District Judge Edward Davila of San Jose, California, that class counsel from Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy and Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer deserved no more than their lodestar billings of about $36 million. The U.S. Justice Department chimed in, urging the judge to remember that every dollar awarded to class counsel is a dollar that consumers will not receive.

Even Apple opposed the fee request, asserting that Cotchett and Kaplan Fox should not be paid a percentage of the class recovery because of the unusual structure of the settlement. In Apple’s depiction, class counsel could not recover a percentage of the class money because the company’s payout - a minimum of $310 million and a maximum of $500 million - depended on how many claims class members ended up making. (The settlement resolved allegations that Apple throttled the performance of devices with aging batteries to induce owners to buy new devices; Apple denied the allegations, insisting that it was helping device owners manage the performance of their phone to avoid shutdowns.)

Cotchett and Kaplan Fox had answers for their multiplicity of critics, of course. They argued, among other things, that Apple didn’t have standing to object to the fees, which were to be paid by class members. The firms also asserted that the state AGs waited too long to brief the fee issue and gave class counsel vastly too little credit for the results they obtained. The plaintiffs’ firms said their $87.7 million fee request was just a little more than the 9th Circuit’s benchmark rate of 25% of the class recovery – a just reward, they said, for the cash they delivered to class members.

On Wednesday, the judge gave Cotchett and Kaplan Fox the best revenge. Davila awarded the firms $80.6 million in fees. It wasn’t quite the $87.7 million they had asked for – the judge said he could not swallow a 2.43 multiplier on the firms’ lodestar billings – but it was more than the typical percentage judges grant in mega-fund settlements topping $100 million. Indeed, $80.6 million works out to 26% of the $310 million that will go to the class. That’s a shade higher than the 9th Circuit’s 25% benchmark.

“Class counsel’s strategic and efficient lawyering in the instant action encouraged a just and efficient determination of this litigation,” the judge wrote. “The results achieved in this case are laudable.”

Plaintiffs lawyers were happy to take the win. In response to my email query, Mark Molumphy of Cotchett highlighted Apple’s “self-serving objections” to plaintiffs’ fee request. “It is notable that Judge Davila made the point to recognize the extraordinary effort, coordination and communication of plaintiffs’ counsel and all the hard work that ultimately resulted in this historic settlement,” he said.

The judge’s discussion of Apple’s argument is the most interesting part of the opinion, which does not even mention fee briefs by the state AGs and DOJ. As I’ve explained, Apple’s lawyers at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher asserted a novel argument that the minimum $310 million payout to class members was not a common fund.

The settlement was structured to provide class members with payouts of at least $25. If class claims for that $25 recovery exceeded $310 million, the company said it would boost its payment by as much as $190 million to a maximum of $500 million. If, on the other hand, the claims rate was so low that class claims for $25 did not reach $310 million, each claimant would receive more money. Apple said that the deal was a claims-made settlement – and the standard procedure in claims-made settlements is to base class counsel fees on lodestar billings.

The judge rejected Apple’s characterization of the agreement. (He also said that Apple didn’t have standing to object to the fee request but said it was nevertheless “appropriate” to analyze the company’s argument.) Class counsel, he said, based their fee request on a percentage of the minimum, $310 million payout from Apple. That minimum recovery, Davila said, was a certainty for the class and could not revert to Apple.

By contrast, none of the cases Apple cited to support its argument for lodestar fees involved settlements with a guaranteed cash recovery for the class and fees to be paid from that recovery. Apple pointed to one case in which the defendant was to pay class counsel fees outside of the class fund and another with no established minimum payout to the class. In yet a third case Apple cited, Davila wrote, the settlement provided for reimbursement of class members’ expenses, but it wasn’t clear what those reimbursements would total.

“All of the above,” the judge wrote, “supports applying the percentage-of-the-fund method.”

Apple counsel Theodore Boutrous of Gibson Dunn referred my email query to Apple, which didn’t immediately respond.

Davila approvingly cited the objectors’ brief from Ted Frank’s group. Frank said in an email that he was glad to see the judge agree that the magnitude of the settlement in this case was due more to the size of the class than to an extraordinary outcome for class members. But the fee award itself, Frank said, “is a non sequitur inconsistent with the reasoning.”

Frank said the class notice program was clearly inadequate, given that Apple was willing to pay nearly $200 million more than the $310 million minimum. “We’re very disappointed that class counsel face no consequences for this suboptimal response that cost class members $190 million,” Frank said. His group, he said, is considering its appellate options.

