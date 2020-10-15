Will SCOTUS look at delegation and AAA rules in latest arbitration case at high court?

(Reuters) - I’m going to let you in on a little secret: It’s not easy to write headlines about the fine points of threshold arbitrability disputes. The word “arbitrability” is not exactly clickbait. In the midst of Senate confirmation hearings for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, with landmark cases such as Roe v. Wade and Brown v. Board of Education in the news, there’s not much space in the public imagination for Henry Schein v. Archer and White Sales, which presents the complex question of whether courts or arbitrators get to decide threshold arbitrability when an arbitration contract contains a provision exempting certain claims from arbitration.

But with millions of American employees and consumers subject to arbitration contracts – thanks in large part to Supreme Court rulings over the past decade that have knocked down obstacles to corporations’ unilateral imposition of mandatory arbitration – the Schein case, which will be heard in December, has important implications for who gets to determine whether these disputes belong in arbitration at all. And a newly-filed merits brief by Archer and White asks the Supreme Court to answer an additional question that could vastly extend the consequences of its decision.

You need a little background to understand why. As I’ve previously explained, Archer and White is a small dental equipment distributor. In 2012, it sued the much larger dental equipment distributor Schein, as well as other large competitors, for an alleged conspiracy to squeeze small market players out of business. Archer and White’s suit, filed in federal court in Marshall, Texas, demanded both damages and, crucially, an injunction.

Archer and White had an arbitration agreement with one of the defendants in the case (though not with Schein). The contract didn’t include specifically address whether gateway arbitrability questions would be decided by courts or arbitrators, merely stating that disputes arising from the agreement “shall be resolved by binding arbitration in accordance with the arbitration rules of the American Arbitration Association.” Those AAA rules include a so-called delegation provision calling for threshold disputes about arbitrability to be decided by the arbitrator. But the Archer and White contract also included a parenthetical exception in the sentence requiring disputes to be arbitrated at the AAA. That parenthetical exception carved out “actions seeking injunctive relief.”

What the contract did not say – and what has bedeviled this case for nearly 10 years – is whether a court or an AAA arbitrator gets to decide when the carveout applies. Is it up to an arbitrator to determine whether Archer and White’s claim for injunctive relief is even subject to arbitration? Or does the injunctive carveout from arbitration mean that the threshold question belongs to the courts?

The Supreme Court has already looked at the case once. In 2019, the court vacated a 2017 decision by 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that deemed Henry Schein’s motion to compel arbitration “wholly groundless.” The justices ruled that courts cannot override contract provisions that delegate arbitrability decisions to arbitrators even if judges believe it’s obvious that claims will ultimately end up in court. The Supreme Court remanded the case to the 5th Circuit to decide whether the Archer and White contract delegated arbitrability to the AAA.

The 5th Circuit held on remand that it retained the authority to decide the arbitrability of Archer and White’s injunction claim because the arbitration contract specifically carved out injunctive actions. Schein persuaded the Supreme Court in June to review that decision. In the company’s merits brief, its lawyers at Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison insisted that the 5th Circuit’s “bizarre” holding “defies common sense and conflicts with the (Supreme) Court’s case law.”

Schein (and amici including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce) argued that when an arbitration contract clearly and unmistakably delegates arbitrability determinations to the arbitrator, courts must defer. The Supreme Court, Schein’s brief said, “has made clear that provisions delegating arbitrability should be treated as antecedent arbitration agreements that are themselves enforceable under the Arbitration Act.” The 5th Circuit approach, it said, “effectively guts the delegation.” And since nearly every arbitration contract contains some exception or carveout, Schein warned, the 5th Circuit’s “flawed” and “circular” approach would allow courts to grab authority whenever they disagreed with one side’s view of the scope of an arbitration agreement.

In Archer and White’s response to this brief, its counsel Daniel Geyser argued that the carveout for injunctions limited the scope of delegation to the arbitrator. The carveout, according to Archer’s brief, didn’t just create an exception to the disputes that could be decided in arbitration – it also created an exception to the AAA’s power to determine the scope of its authority.

But that’s not all. Defending the 5th Circuit ruling is almost a secondary argument in Archer and White’s brief. Its primary argument: Archer and White did not ever specifically agree to delegate arbitrability. The company only agreed that disputes would be resolved in accordance with AAA rules. And although those rules include a delegation clause, Archer and White said, there is no evidence that Archer and White was specifically apprised of the delegation provision.

Before the Supreme Court can even reach the question of whether the 5th Circuit’s interpretation of delegation was correct, Archer and White said, it has to decide whether the mere mention of AAA rules amounts to a contractual agreement to delegate arbitrability decisions to an arbitrator. That question, which affects untold arbitration agreements incorporating AAA rules, “cries out for the court’s immediate review,” wrote counsel of record Geyser. “The issue arises constantly in federal courts nationwide. There is a sharp divide among lower courts, experts, scholars and litigants about its proper disposition … It is time for a definitive answer (up or down) to put the confusion to rest.”

What’s particularly provocative about Archer and White’s brief is that it has already asked the Supreme Court to decide whether incorporating AAA rules in an arbitration contract is tantamount to agreeing to delegate arbitrability questions to an arbitrator. The company filed a counterpetition last spring at the Supreme Court, asserting that, contrary to the 5th Circuit’s holding, Archer and White did not “clearly and unmistakably” accede to delegation. The Supreme Court denied review of Archer and White’s petition at the same time it granted review of Schein’s. The justices could alternatively have added Archer and White’s implied delegation question to the Schein case. They didn’t do that either.

Schein’s merits brief, perhaps anticipating that Archer and White would revive the AAA rules issue in its brief, told the justices that all of the 11 circuits to have considered implied delegation are in accord: Adopting AAA rules means parties have implicitly agreed to delegate threshold arbitrability disputes to the arbitrator. Even Archer and White noted the consensus among the circuit courts, but argued that confusion will remain unless the Supreme Court gets involved.

Like I said, it’s not exactly Roe v. Wade. But with arbitration disputes now featuring in just about every Supreme Court term, these threshold disputes also affect people’s lives.