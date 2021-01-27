Can Boeing limit fallout from its $2.5 billion DPA in securities class action?

(Reuters) - In every true corporate crisis, there are at least two dimensions of litigation for defense lawyers to worry about: government claims, including prospective state and federal criminal and regulatory cases; and claims by private plaintiffs, like shareholders in securities class actions or victims in mass torts or customers in antitrust cases. Defense strategy has to account for how a resolution in one dimension of the case will affect the other.

We’re seeing that dynamic at work in Boeing’s attempt to manage its 737 MAX scandal. Earlier this month, the company entered a $2.5 billion deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department to resolve a criminal allegation of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. The agreement includes a criminal penalty of nearly $244 million (the maximum such penalty), $1.77 billion in compensation to Boeing’s airline customers, and $500 million for the heirs and beneficiaries of the 346 passengers who died in crashes of Boeing 737 MAX planes.

DOJ required Boeing to admit that two of its employees “knowingly, and with intent to defraud, conspired to defraud” the Federal Aviation Administration’s Aircraft Evaluation Group. And in the press release announcing the agreement, a DOJ Acting Assistant Attorney General said the company’s employees had concealed material information about the flawed planes, and then tried to cover up their deception.

The week after Boeing announced its deal to resolve DOJ’s nearly two-year investigation, plaintiffs’ lawyers in two private class actions arising from the 737 MAX crisis filed motions asking the judges overseeing their cases to take note of the DPA. Prospective class counsel for about 7,000 pilots who claim they were duped into learning to fly the planes argued that in the DOJ agreement, “Boeing admitted that the information provided to pilots, including the plaintiffs in this case, was materially false, inaccurate and incomplete.” That admission, said plaintiffs’ lawyers Patrick Jones and Joseph Wheeler, belied Boeing’s assertion in its motion to dismiss the pilots’ case that the pilots were not defrauded.

In a separate motion, shareholders suing Boeing for securities fraud told U.S. District Judge John Tharp of Chicago that the DPA and accompanying statement of facts directly contradicted many of Boeing’s arguments for dismissing their class action. The government filings, wrote class counsel from Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann, “confirm defendants’ culpability for multiple allegedly false and misleading statements and omissions … and, at a minimum, further make clear that this case should proceed to discovery.”

Boeing’s lawyers at Kirkland & Ellis have already disposed of the DPA in the pilots’ case. Last week, U.S. District Judge Steven Seeger denied plaintiffs’ motion for judicial notice of Boeing’s agreement with the government. The company’s motion to dismiss the pilots’ complaint is already briefed, the judge said, and admissions from the government case were not in the class pleadings. “The complaint,” he said, “will rise or fall based on what it says, not based on information outside the pleadings that a party can muster after the fact.” (Pilots’ counsel Wheeler said in an email that he and Jones still consider Boeing’s admissions “highly relevant” and believe the government filings “will be admitted in discovery at the appropriate time.”)

Will Judge Tharp be similarly disinterested in the shareholder class action? Boeing’s exposure in the case is potentially huge, since the company lost tens of billions of dollars in market capitalization after 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019. In June, Kirkland & Ellis moved to dismiss the class action, arguing that the shareholder complaint failed to plead that Boeing’s alleged misrepresentations about the plane were fraudulent or that the company intended to defraud investors.

In a shareholders’ motion for judicial notice of the government deal, Bernstein Litowitz said the DPA and accompanying documents disproved Boeing’s arguments: The company’s admissions to the government, shareholders said, proved both its willful deception and the fraudulent nature of Boeing’s alleged misrepresentations about the planes’ safety and the company’s response to the FAA. Boeing would not have been hit with such a huge penalty, the Bernstein Litowitz motion said, if it had not at first tried to hide the planes’ problems from the FAA.

Boeing’s defense team from Kirkland did not respond to my email query, but the company’s opposition to the class motion for notice of the DPA said the company’s deal with the government is irrelevant to the shareholders’ complaint, which must be evaluated on its own, without regard for subsequent developments. Boeing accused plaintiffs’ lawyers of procedural improprieties for re-arguing against dismissal via their brief on the DPA.

Even if Judge Tharp takes the government deal into account, Boeing’s brief said, he should be wary of shareholders’ characterization of the agreement. Boeing emphasized the careful language of the DPA, which pinned wrongdoing on two particular employees, not on the company as a whole. In fact, Boeing said, the government agreement specifically said the underlying illegal conduct “was neither pervasive across the organization, nor undertaken by a large number of employees nor facilitated by senior management.” The shareholder class action, Boeing said, alleges that Boeing’s then CEO and CFO fraudulently deceived investors – but the DPA specifically said “senior” management did not encourage the fraudulent conspiracy to which Boeing admitted.

John Browne of Bernstein Litowitz declined to comment on Boeing’s opposition brief.

I’m eager to see if Boeing has managed to resolve the government’s case – even admitting to its employees’ misconduct – without suffering collateral damage in the shareholder class action.