Judge in generics price-fixing MDL: out-of-state plaintiffs can bring class claims

(Reuters) - U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe of Philadelphia ruled last week that employee healthcare plans, labor unions, private health insurers and independent pharmacies can proceed with most of their state-law antitrust, consumer protection and unjust enrichment claims against pharmaceutical manufacturers accused of conspiring to jack up the prices of six widely prescribed generic versions of prescription drugs. These so-called indirect purchasers can’t bring claims for money damages under federal antitrust law because of the U.S. Supreme Court’s embattled 1977 precedent in Illinois Brick v. Illinois, so Judge Rufe’s decision means drugmakers can be held liable for whatever unwarranted expense consumers bore as a result of the alleged price-fixing conspiracy.

Significantly, the judge ruled that the health plans (which she calls “end-payer plaintiffs”) and independent pharmacies (known as “indirect reseller plaintiffs”) have constitutional standing to bring state-law class action claims even when none of the named plaintiffs is based in the state or bought supposedly overpriced generic drugs in the state. On the threshold question of standing, Judge Rufe said, named plaintiffs can represent the interests of absent plaintiffs with similar claims under parallel state laws. For cases alleging vast nationwide price-fixing conspiracies, that’s important analysis.

Want more On the Case? Listen to the On the Case podcast.

The law on constitutional standing to assert out-of-state class action claims is, to cite the quotation Judge Rufe included in her ruling, “surprisingly difficult.” The defendants – including Actavis, Sandoz and Perrigo – argued that named plaintiffs only have constitutional standing to bring state law claims in jurisdictions where they were allegedly injured. (The defendants asserted many other reasons to dismiss plaintiffs’ claims but I’m focusing on the Article III arguments.) And as Judge Rufe explained, there’s case law in the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to back those arguments. The appeals court ruled in 2015’s Neale v. Volvo that as long as a named class member has standing, a proposed class action meets Article III requirements. But in a subsequent decision in pay-for-delay antitrust litigation over the drug Niaspan, U.S. District Judge Jan DuBois held that even after Neale, named plaintiffs did not have standing to assert class claims based on the laws of states where they had not been injured.

Judge Rufe said, however, that the weight of precedent backs arguments by plaintiffs in the generics MDL, who contended that they meet threshold standing requirements for all of their state claims – and that class certification, not dismissal on the pleadings, is the appropriate stage of litigation to winnow out unwarranted class claims. In a 2018 case involving wheelchair access claims under the Americans with Disabilities Act, Mielo v. Steak ‘n Shake, the 3rd Circuit teased out Article III and Rule 23 inquiries, holding that the plaintiffs had standing to bring class claims but that the certified class was too broad because it included claims against restaurants where no plaintiff had suffered an injury.

The 1st and 2nd Circuits have been even more explicit in recent decisions about the distinction between establishing constitutional standing to bring out-of-state class claims and meeting Rule 23 predominance and typicality requirements. In 2018’s Langan v. Johnson & Johnson, the 2nd Circuit explicitly said that as long as the named plaintiff has standing to sue, “any concern about whether it is proper for a class to include out-of-state, nonparty class members with claims subject to different state laws is a question of predominance under Rule 23, not a question of ‘adjudicatory competence’ under Article III.” The 1st Circuit’s 2018 decision in In re Asacol Antitrust Litigation created a stir because of its holding on class certification and uninjured class members, but its analysis of standing and Rule 23 predominance parallels that of the 2nd Circuit: Named plaintiffs have standing to assert out-of-state claims on behalf of the class as long as they meet Article III requirements.

In the generics case, Judge Rufe pointed out that the defendants aren’t challenging indirect purchasers’ standing to assert claims based on the laws of states in which they allegedly suffered an injury. The laws of the few jurisdictions in which no named plaintiff was allegedly injured, the judge said, are substantially similar. So, she held, those claims can’t be dismissed on standing grounds, but will be analyzed anew at the class certification stage of the litigation.

I reached out to Fine Kaplan & Black, which represents the end-payer plaintiffs, Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca, which represents the indirect reseller plaintiffs and Pepper Hamilton, which serves as liaison counsel for the defendants. Fine Kaplan declined to comment. The other firms did not respond.