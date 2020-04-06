3Ls: Uncertainty is bad but lonely, abrupt end of school is worse

(Reuters) - The weather was beautiful on Friday in Charlottesville, Virginia. Ben Elron, who grew up in the college town, was thinking about past spring afternoons at the University of Virginia, where he is a third-year student. Law school third-years would be outside in shorts, playing sports, hanging out with friends and visiting nearby vineyards as the end of the school year approached.

None of that is happening this year. The campus is closed. Dining halls are locked. A lot of law students are still in town, Elron said, but they’re not seeing one another because of social distancing rules. Classes are being taught remotely and grades will just be pass or fail. Elron said he’s tuning in, but not putting in the long hours he would have if his GPA were at stake. He’s using the extra time to study for the Virginia and New York bar exams, although it’s not clear when either will actually take place.

Elron, who works part time as an emergency medical technician, told me he’s pretty sure his legal career will be fine. He’s going to get his degree. White & Case, where he’s supposed to start work in the fall, has told its incoming first-year class that their jobs are safe, although exactly when they will start is up in the air. Elron said the first- and second-year law students he counsels as a peer advisor seem more worried than he is about how COVID-19 will change the job market and hiring process.

Instead, Elron said, he’s mourning what will be a solitary and abrupt end to law school – and, for that matter, to all of the years of education that would have culminated in his now-canceled graduation.

“The hardest part is not having any control over how or when I say goodbye to all of my friends that I’ve spent the last three years studying alongside,” said Elron, who said his friends are drifting away from Charlottesville as they realize they have no reason to stay. “You just kind of take for granted that you’ll see all of your close friends and peers in class and you’ll just be able to pop into your teacher’s office. That was all taken away from us overnight.”

Alexis Costello, a third-year law student at Stetson, told me the same thing: The biggest heartbreak from the Florida law school’s shutdown is losing the chance to say goodbye. When Stetson announced that all classes would be conducted online, she said, “some professors I’ve had throughout my time, I knew that I would probably never see them face-to-face again.” The school told students that graduation would be postponed, depending on what Florida decides to do about it bar exam, but Costello and her classmate and fellow law review editor Emily Plakon told me they doubt they’ll go back if the event is held in the fall. “It would be strange to go,” Plakon said. “The excitement would be all gone.”

Like UVA student Elron, Plakon has accepted a job offer from a big firm, Quarles & Brady, that says it’s still planning to honor the offer. She said she’s hoping the start date doesn’t get pushed back, even if the bar exam is delayed, because she needs the income. Costello doesn’t have a job lined up and told me that she’s stopped looking for now. “I don’t know how to look for a job at this point because I don’t know what’s appropriate in this environment, as firms are struggling with the economy,” she said. “I feel like the best thing to do right now is wait, which is really stressful.”

Plakon and Costello both told me they’re worried about their student loans, which they’re supposed to begin repaying six months after they earn their degrees. “It’s a massive concern,” Costello said.

But all of the third-years said they’re optimistic that COVID-19 will turn out to be a strange footnote rather than a defining moment for their careers. They’re trying to maintain perspective. Elron, the UVA student, was on track for some of the best grades of his law school career when he found out about the school’s pass/fail policy. On the other hand, he said, he’s been on EMT duty when a patient with COVID-19 needed help.

“I am hoping and staying positive that it won’t have any sort of impact on my professional career,” said Costello, who said she certainly didn’t expect to spend the last weeks of law school cooped up in a 600-square-foot apartment. “I will look back and hopefully say I grew from the experience.”