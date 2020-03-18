Shareholders' class action lawyers: We’re not rushing to bring COVID-19 cases

(Reuters) - The last week has been a social and economic catastrophe, with markets plunging, recession looming and businesses that seemed perfectly healthy in February suddenly on the brink of failure. You might think those are optimal conditions for shareholder class action lawyers. Defense firms certainly do. Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom, Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and Akerman have all issued alerts warning clients to brace themselves for securities class actions based on their disclosures or responses to the COVID-19 epidemic.

And in fact, two have already been filed. The Rosen Law Firm brought a March 12 shareholder class action alleging that Norwegian Cruise Lines deceived investors by failing to disclose the allegedly false assurances its salespeople were giving customers about the coronavirus. On the same day, Block & Leviton and Berger & Montague filed a securities fraud complaint against the biotech company Inovio, alleging that its CEO made false statements about the development of a vaccine for COVID-19.

Neither Norwegian Cruise Lines nor Inovio responded to my emails queries about the lawsuits.

Other shareholders’ firms signaled interest in the already-filed cases. Investor class actions, under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, must be announced publicly so shareholders have a chance to ask to be named lead plaintiff. After initial disclosure of the Norwegian Cruise Lines and Inovio filings, several securities class action firms put out press releases asking investors in those companies to contact them, signaling that other plaintiffs’ firms are looking for a chance to get into the cases.

But after talking Tuesday with four shareholders’ lawyers – including Jason Leviton, whose firm filed the Inovio suit - I don’t think there’s going to be an imminent flood of COVID-19 related securities class actions. To the contrary, the plaintiffs’ lawyers I spoke to said they have no intention of filing reflexive class actions alleging that companies slammed by the pandemic failed to provide adequate risk warnings to shareholders. “Trying to take advantage of a worldwide tragic epidemic disaster?” said Steven Toll of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll. “I just hope those suits aren’t brought.”

Added Javier Bleichmar of Bleichmar Fonti & Auld: “Are we really going to sue a company on this? I’d have a hard time doing that.”

The underpinnings of the COVID-19 crisis are fundamentally different, the lawyers said, than those of the 2008 crash. That downturn led to a decade of securities litigation because investors felt duped by the mortgage and finance industries, which created and sold the defective securities at the root of the crisis. Shareholders sued to prove that banks and other defendants deliberately misrepresented not just the quality of the securities and but also the risk they faced from exposure to toxic mortgage-backed certificates and more complex instruments referencing them.

This time, said Toll, Leviton, Bleichmar and Darren Robbins of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, there’s no analogous systemic deception. Fraud claims will be idiosyncratic. If, say, a company claims to have two factories manufacturing medical equipment but actually only has one in operation, Leviton said, it can expect to be sued by investors. “But if they think we’re going to knock Apple for not having disclosed coronavirus before it happened,” he said, “that’s insane.”

Robbins and Leviton said they do expect companies to disclose bad news in the midst of stock market volatility, just as they did in the 2008 crisis, in order to use broad declines in stock indexes to camouflage investor reaction to their disclosures. More than 90% of the companies whose shares drop in a marketwide sell-off haven’t engaged in fraud, Robbins said. But the end of a bull market may expose executives who have relied on misrepresentations to buoy their share prices. That’s why plaintiffs’ lawyers hire investigators, financial analysts and forensic accountants – to disaggregate investors’ response to a particular company’s alleged fraud from a general market crash. If, for instance, one company’s share price drops 30% on a day when its competitors’ share prices are down only 20%, that can be a red flag.

And then, said Robbins, companies that tried to hide bad news will be called to account for attempting to take advantage of the pandemic panic. “What corporate executives sometimes forget, or what they ignore out of desperation, is that when judges sense someone is trying to capitalize on a crisis, that is not well received,” he said.

Interestingly, the lawyers said their institutional investor clients aren’t focused at the moment on potential fraud class actions but on more immediate problems like figuring out how to operate. Leviton, Robbins and Toll said their lawyers, too, are getting used to working at home and navigating new court rules addressing the virus.

So yes, when things begin to return to normal, there will be shareholder class actions against companies that were exposed in the COVID-19 downturn. But as Toll and Bleichmar said, let’s hope they’re not frivolous disclosure suits.