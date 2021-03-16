The Sciabacucchi effect: Delaware ruling on forum provisions is ‘stabilizing’ D&O insurance market

After a couple years of vertiginous ascent, the price of D&O insurance for companies about to go public is finally stabilizing, according to Priya Huskins of the D&O insurance brokerage Woodruff Sawyer, even as demand is rising.

There's a simple explanation for the calm in the market, Huskins told me in an interview on Monday: the Delaware Supreme Court’s year-old ruling in Salzberg v. Sciabacucchi, which allowed corporations to adopt provisions requiring shareholders to bring Securities Act claims in federal court.

These federal-court forum selection provisions, as I've told you before, were devised as a response to the U.S. Supreme Court's holding in March 2018's Cyan Inc v. Beaver County Employees Retirement Fund that shareholders can litigate Securities Act claims in state court. (Shareholders suing over alleged deceptive IPOs typically bring claims under Section 11 of the Securities Act.)

Insurers and prospective defendants regard state-court shareholder class actions as a more dire threat than federal-court suits. In federal court, there’s a high pleading standard for securities fraud complaints, and shareholders aren’t entitled to discovery until they’ve survived defendants’ dismissal motions. In state court, the pleading standards and discovery restrictions can be less rigorous.

So it’s no surprise that after Cyan, shareholders filed Section 11 cases in state court. According to Cornerstone Research, plaintiffs filed 45 Section 11 class actions in state court in the two years after the Supreme Court’s Cyan ruling. Another 43 cases involved parallel state and federal filings. Shareholders sued only 19 companies in federal court alone, according to Cornerstone.

As state-court filings rose, so did the cost of D&O insurance, according to Huskins of Woodruff Sawyer. Prices quadrupled, she said, and deductibles quintupled.

To combat the apparent wave of state-court filings, Stanford Law School professor Joseph Grundfest came up with the idea of provisions requiring shareholders to bring Section 11 suits in federal court. Shareholders, of course, challenged the provisions and even won a Chancery Court ruling in December 2018 that Delaware law does not permit corporations to regulate where they can bring the claims. The Delaware Supreme Court overturned that holding in its 2020 decision.

Shareholders have since contested enforcement of federal forum selection provisions in state-court Section 11 cases, but without much success. I told you last September about the first loss for plaintiffs lawyers, in which a San Mateo Superior Court judge dismissed Section 11 claims against Restoration Robotics because the company had adopted a provision mandating federal court jurisdiction. Woodruff Sawyer’s Huskins reported in a blog post earlier this year that three additional Section 11 class actions in state court in California had been dismissed because of forum selection clauses.

Shareholders have appealed the California dismissals, and judges in other states haven’t yet weighed in. But data from Cornerstone and Woodruff Sawyer show that state-court Section 11 filings have declined since the Delaware Supreme Court’s Sciabacucchi decision. According to Cornerstone, of the 24 Section 11 suits filed after Sciabacucchi, 14 were filed only in federal court, reversing the trend of more Section 11 class actions being filed in state court. Woodruff Sawyer data indicated that only 8% of cases in 2020 were filed in state court alone – down from 24% in 2019. In 2019, according to Woodruff, plaintiffs filed only 16% of their Section 11 cases in federal court alone. That number rose to 42% in 2020.

Huskins told me she believes there is a straight line from the lower risk of liability and defense costs from state-court IPO litigation to a newly stable market for D&O insurance. “I’m pleased and not surprised,” said Huskins, who called federal forum provisions a “magic pill” in a blog post in January. Insurance prices might even have begun falling, Huskins said, if the boom in special purpose acquisition vehicles hadn’t led to what she called “massive demand” for D&O coverage.

Stanford’s Grundfest said in an email that as state courts confirm that federal forum provisions are fair and enforceable, “the plaintiff bar seems to recognize that the clause works, so fewer Section 11 claims are now filed in state courts.”

And now for the grain of salt, courtesy of shareholder lawyer Darren Robbins of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd. Robbins told me by email that insurers used state-court Section 11 suits as a bogeyman to drive up prices for D&O coverage. In Robbins’ view, the rate of state-court filings has not changed meaningfully in the last few years, despite “a handful” of IPO suits filed in state court.

“D&O insurance carriers citing to a couple of dozen lawsuits successfully prosecuted in state courts over the last 5 years in an effort to justify the rates those D&O insurers choose to charge their insureds hardly seems newsworthy,” Robbins said. (Ouch!)

Whether you consider state-court IPO class actions to have been a nuisance or a true threat to companies going public probably depends on which side of the v. you favor – plaintiffs or defense. Regardless, we’ll know more definitively by the end of 2021 if federal forum provisions were the cure.

