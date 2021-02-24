Judge won't recuse or allow appeal on controversial lead counsel swap in Endo class action

(Reuters) - Have you ever seen a securities class action in which both the defendants and ousted lead counsel are demanding that the trial judge halt the case to allow an interlocutory appeal of a controversial ruling to swap out the lead plaintiff after the completion of class certification briefing?

No? Me neither – until this week’s contretemps in a shareholder class action against the pharmaceutical company Endo. Endo’s lawyers at Latham & Watkins and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and former lead counsel from Bleichmar Fonti & Auld filed separate motions this week calling on U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson to allow them to contest his appointment earlier this month of a new lead plaintiff – and a new lead counsel who just happens to be a former judicial colleague of Judge Baylson.

Late Wednesday, the judge denied motions to reconsider his order appointing new leads, to stay the case and to allow an interlocutory appeal.

“The court acted with due regard for the benefit of the putative class members, in view of the length of time

this case has been pending and the need for expediting the process,” the order said. “The court concludes it acted appropriately to discharge its duties.”

With their motions denied, the next recourse for Endo and Bleichmar Fonti would be a mandamus petition arguing that the judge abused his discretion in appointing a new lead plaintiff and lead counsel. Mandamus petitions are rare – and even more rarely successful. But Bleichmar has already called, in its stay motion, for Judge Baylson to recuse himself in this case because his relationship with the newly-appointed lead counsel creates the appearance of partiality. It wouldn’t be a huge leap from there to a mandamus petition.

Joseph Fonti of the Bleichmar firm declined to comment, as did Endo counsel Marc Sonnenfeld of Morgan Lewis. New lead counsel Lawrence Stengel of Saxton & Stump, a retired federal judge, did not respond to my email. Nor did Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, which had originally hired Stengel to serve as local counsel in the Endo class action and is now serving under him as co-lead.

This whole controversy was precipitated by Judge Baylson’s Feb. 4 decision to replace Bleichmar’s client, a Chicago pension fund, as leader of the long-running case, which alleges that Endo misrepresented the extent to which its generic drug business relied on anticompetitive behavior. (Shareholders filed the case in 2017, after reports of a price-fixing investigation of the company and its competitors led Endo to write down its generics operation by $2.85 billion. Endo denies misleading shareholders.)

The class action survived Endo’s dismissal motion last February. By the end of 2020, Bleichmar and Endo had fully briefed class certification. But in January, after another prospective class representative sought to intervene in the case, Judge Baylson ordered additional briefing on lead plaintiffs’ trading in Endo shares.

In the Feb. 4 order bouncing Bleichmar’s client, the judge said he was concerned that the Chicago pension fund had “damaged (its) credibility” in its responses to his queries about its trading. He also said he was worried that the fund might not meet the typicality requirement for class actions. Bleichmar vehemently denied that the law firm or its client had misrepresented anything or misled the court in any way, but the judge said he had to protect absent class members from inadequate representation.

Endo argued that the judge could not appoint a new lead plaintiff under the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in China Agritech v. Resh, which precludes successive shareholder class actions once the statute of limitations has run out on the original claim. But Judge Baylson ruled that China Agritech involved the filing of entirely new class actions, not new plaintiffs in ongoing cases.

The judge appointed a different pension fund, for Bucks County employees, and three individual Endo investors to replace the Chicago pension fund as lead plaintiffs. He designated his onetime colleague Stengel to serve as lead counsel. Robbins Geller, which had been primary counsel for the Bucks County fund, was designated as co-lead, along with Pomerantz, which was counsel to the individual investors.

There’s since been some back-and-forth in the docket about Pomerantz’s role – the firm complained that it was being frozen out by Stengel and Robbins Geller but Judge Baylson said staffing decisions were to be made by Stengel – and about the extent to which the new lead lawyers can revisit the operative complaint. At a scheduling conference Wednesday, the judge said that if Stengel and Robbins Geller tried to amend the pleading, he would likely deny the motion.

But the most potentially consequential briefs are those casting doubt on the appointment of new leaders of the case at this late date. Endo’s brief requesting an interlocutory appeal revived its argument that China Agritech precedent bars Bucks County from now asserting claims and serving as lead plaintiff. The company argued that Judge Baylson should avoid the time and expense of allowing the class action to proceed until the 3rd Circuit has figured out whether the lead plaintiff even has a viable claim.

The Bleichmar Fonti motion also cited China Agritech as an “existential risk” for the class. But the motion went straight at Judge Baylson as well, arguing that he committed legal and factual errors in concluding that the Chicago pension fund and its lawyers could no longer lead the case. The judge, according to the Bleichmar brief, disregarded the statutory framework for lead plaintiff assignments when, of his own accord, he decided to revisit the Chicago fund’s eligibility and devised his own rules for evaluating new lead plaintiff candidates.

In addition, Bleichmar alleged, Judge Baylson has acknowledged that he had at least two ex parte conversations with Stengel about the prospect of the former judge serving as lead counsel. No actual Endo shareholder, according to the Bleichmar brief, picked Stengel as lead counsel – he was serving as Robbins Geller’s local counsel. So, according to the Bleichmar brief, Judge Baylson’s private discussions with and selection of his former colleague were “procedurally improper.”

The brief called on the trial judge to recuse himself because his relationship with Stengel would lead an objective observer to doubt his impartiality.

Stengel and co-lead counsel responded in the docket to Endo’s motion for an interlocutory appeal, but not yet to the Bleichmar brief. Lead counsel’s brief contended that courts have broadly rejected Endo’s interpretation of China Agritech and that there’s no need to delay this case for an interlocutory appeal.

Judge Baylson rejected Bleichmar’s call for recusal in his order Wednesday afternoon. He conceded that he called Stengel before finalizing the new lead plaintiff appointment, but said the call was to inform Stengel that, in Judge Baylson’s view, the retired judge should serve as lead counsel. Judge Baylson said that Stengel called him back “a day or two later,” to say that his co-counsel agreed with that arrangement.

“These discussions did not in any way concern the merits of the case, or even the procedural aspects that might follow from the designation of lead and co-lead plaintiffs, and lead and co-lead counsel,” Judge Baylson said in Wednesday’s order.

How far are Endo and Bleichmar willing to go to challenge the judge’s unusual lead-plaintiff change-up? I suspect we’ll soon find out.

