Ousted Endo lead counsel tells 3rd Circuit that trial judge abused discretion

(Reuters) - The shareholder law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld filed a mandamus petition on Monday at the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing that U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson abused his discretion and disregarded the strictures of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act last month when he replaced Bleichmar and its client, a Chicago pension fund, as leaders of a securities class action against pharmaceutical company Endo.

The mandamus petition asserted that Baylson, who sits in Philadelphia, did not have the authority under the PSLRA to raise a sua sponte challenge to the Chicago pension fund’s ability to serve as lead plaintiff or to name a new lead plaintiff, a Bucks County pension fund, that had not sought appointment back when the case began in 2017.

The petition also alleged that the judge engaged in improper ex parte telephone calls with a former colleague, retired federal judge Lawrence Stengel of Saxton & Stump, before appointing Stengel as the new lead counsel. That appointment was another abuse of discretion, according to the mandamus petition, because Stengel had been serving only as local counsel for the Bucks County fund and had not been proposed as lead counsel by any class member.

Mandamus petitions are almost always interesting since, after all, they’re only filed by lawyers who think judges have committed grave errors. But Bleichmar positioned its petition as more than a grudge match between the firm and the judge. Bleichmar framed the dispute as an opportunity for the 3rd Circuit to clarify the limits on trial judges’ discretion over lead plaintiff appointments in shareholder class actions - strategically attempting to elevate its grievance into a matter that demands appellate attention.

Judge Baylson's courtroom deputy said the judge had no comment on the mandamus petition in an email response to my query. The judge previously said in an order denying Bleichmar's recusal motion that there was nothing untoward or inappropriate about his phone conversations with Stengel, his one-time colleague. Baylson said he was protecting prospective class members by acting to expedite the case and did not discuss the merits of the litigation in his ex parte conversations with Stengel. He also said in the Feb. 4 opinion replacing Bleichmar and its client, the Park Employees’ Annuity and Benefit Fund of Chicago, that trial judges have discretion to swap in new lead plaintiffs when class representatives do not adequately protect class members’ interests.

Stengel and his co-counsel from Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd did not respond to an email request for comment. Endo counsel Marc Sonnenfeld of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius declined to comment on the Bleichmar mandamus petition or to say whether the company will file its own petition at the 3rd Circuit.

As I told you last week, Endo has also raised questions about Baylson’s decision to replace the lead plaintiff years into the shareholder class action, after the completion of briefing on a class certification motion by the now-ousted lead counsel. The company sought leave to file an interlocutory appeal, but the trial judge denied its request last week.

Bleichmar told the 3rd Circuit that Baylson smeared its good name in his Feb. 4 opinion replacing the law firm. It argued in the mandamus petition that the judge had leveled several “unfounded accusations of wrongdoing” and asked the appeals court to allow the law firm to file a supplemental brief outlining all of Baylson’s allegedly erroneous conclusions about Bleichmar’s conduct.

But wisely, in my view, the ousted plaintiffs firm mostly focused on whether Baylson exceeded the bounds of the PSLRA and 3rd Circuit precedent. The petition, which is signed by Bleichmar counsel from LeVan Muhic Stapleton, emphasized that Congress specified a regimen for picking lead plaintiffs when it enacted the PSLRA in 1995 in order to limit the influence of shareholder lawyers and trial judges. And landmark 3rd Circuit PSLRA precedent in 2005’s In re Cendant, the petition said, made it clear that trial judges are no longer permitted to conduct a “free-wheeling beauty contest of candidates” to lead securities class actions.

Yet, according to the mandamus filing, that’s what Baylson did when he decided to bounce the Chicago pension fund.

The judge’s allegedly improper conduct began, according to the mandamus petition, last December when Baylson said in an order that he was considering replacing Bleichmar’s client as lead plaintiff. By then, the judge had already raised concerns about whether the Chicago fund was an adequate class representative because of the timing of some of its transactions in Endo shares, among other things. Bleichmar acted to address those concerns by moving to add a second pension fund as a class representative (and the second fund’s counsel from Hangley Aronchick Segal Pudlin & Schiller as co-lead counsel).

“Notably, no class member or party had requested that extraordinary relief,” the mandamus petition said.

Over the next several weeks, as Bleichmar and Hangley Aronchick tried to assuage Baylson’s worries, two alternative lead plaintiffs emerged. One was a group of individuals who had also sought appointment when the case was originally filed. The other was the Bucks County pension fund, which had not previously moved to be named lead. Bucks County proposed Robbins Geller as its lead counsel and Stengel as local counsel.

The judge had two phone conversations with Stengel after Bucks County filed its motion. In the first call, according to Baylson’s Feb. 4 opinion and Feb. 24 recusal order, he asked Stengel if he’d be willing to serve as lead counsel. Stengel said he wanted to check with other lawyers. In a second call, according to Baylson, the retired judge said he would take the assignment.

Baylson ultimately appointed Stengel as lead, Robbins Geller as co-lead and Pomerantz, which represented the individual investors, as assistant lead. The trial judge said he expected Stengel to be “in charge of making assignments for additional discovery, briefing, strategy, and any settlement discussions, and if necessary, a trial.”

None of this was OK, according to Bleichmar’s mandamus petition. The filing highlighted “the important doctrinal distinction” between judges’ broad authority in ordinary class actions and their statutorily constrained discretion to pick lead plaintiffs and lead counsel in shareholder cases under the PSLRA. Those constraints, the petition said, apply to both leadership decisions at the beginning of the securities class action or, in rare circumstances when lead investors can no longer represent the class, in the midst of the litigation.

Bleichmar also asked the 3rd Circuit to stay the underlying case before Baylson, arguing that the improperly appointed new leads are making strategic decisions that can’t be undone if the appeals court reinstates Bleichmar and its client.

We’ll get some indication of how seriously the 3rd Circuit takes the mandamus petition from how it handles the stay motion.

