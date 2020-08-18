7th Circuit recasts DOJ’s power to toss FCA cases – and dings 'speculators' business model

(Reuters) - The National Health Care Analysis Group was based on a revolutionary idea: A data company backed by private investors could uncover healthcare fraud against the U.S. government, prosecute lawsuits on behalf of the government under the False Claims Act and take home the bounty whistleblowers receive for successful FCA claims. Sure, NHCA was not a traditional FCA whistleblower – an employee, contractor or other insider who has witnessed the fraud and brings it to the attention of the Justice Department.

But as NHCA managing agent John Mininno, a onetime plaintiffs' lawyer, told Wired magazine in 2016, the whistleblower law was a business opportunity for investors who knew how to use data to detect wrongdoing. Nothing in the FCA, after all, precludes so-called professional relators from bringing claims.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put NHCA’s business model on life support on Monday in its ruling in United States ex. rel CIMZNHCA v. UCB.

Judges Ilana Rovner, David Hamilton and Michael Scudder reversed a 2019 trial court decision that allowed an NHCA daughter company to proceed with Anti-Kickback claims even though the Justice Departments wanted to kill the case. As I’ll explain, the 7th Circuit offered a new interpretation of DOJ’s discretion to dismiss FCA suits over the objection of the whistleblowers who brought them, adding an unexpected fissure to the existing circuit split between the 9th Circuit’s 1988 ruling in Sequoia Orange v. Baird-Neece and the D.C. Circuit’s 2003 decision in Swift v. U.S.

But the 7th Circuit also seemed to go out of its way to highlight NHCA’s for-profit motive. DOJ, as you may recall, sought to dismiss to dismiss NCHA’s suit against the Crohn’s disease drugmaker UCB, along with nine other suits by NCHA-related whistleblowers, in late 2018. FCA whistleblowers generally have a right to proceed with the cases on behalf of the government even if DOJ declines to intervene and prosecute the claims. But the law includes a provision that allows the Justice Department to move to dismiss cases over the objection of whistleblowers. Just before moving to toss the NHCA cases, the Justice Department adopted a more aggressive policy about killing off FCA cases deemed to be unwarranted, including cases brought by “parasitic or opportunistic” plaintiffs. DOJ implied that NHCA was just such a plaintiff, describing in dismissal briefs it as a “shell company” controlled by “investors and former Wall Street investment bankers.” (NHCA countered that before the dismissal onslaught, it worked with DOJ on several cases, including cases settled by defendants.)

In her 2019 decision denying DOJ’s motion to dismiss, U.S. District Judge Staci Yandle of Benton, Illinois, had chided the Justice Department for basing its motion on apparent “animus” toward NCHA. By contrast, Monday’s appellate ruling seemed to endorse DOJ’s distaste.

The 7th Circuit recounted that NHCA’s parent, the investment vehicle Venari Partners, regarded the FCA as a business opportunity. (To the best of my knowledge, Venari and NHCA have not disclosed the cost of their venture in court filings.) The decision described Venari’s own multilayered structure, as if to emphasize the sophistication of its investors, and discussed how NHCA daughter companies brought a total of 11 near-identical FCA cases against pharmaceutical companies. (Broadly speaking, the cases alleged that pharmaceutical companies violated the Anti-Kickback Statute by offering illegal payments, in the form of nursing services and reimbursement support services, to doctors who prescribed their drugs to patients who received benefits under federal healthcare programs.)

The appeals court described the Venari daughter companies that brought the FCA actions as “investment vehicles for financial speculators.” That’s the 7th Circuit’s language – the Justice Department did not call Venari or its daughter companies “financial speculators” in its briefs at the appeals court. DOJ, the 7th Circuit said, had investigated Venari’s claims and decided that the alleged kickbacks were probably lawful and were a benefit to doctors and patients. In the face of that determination, the appeals court said, DOJ made a rational decision not to allow “financial speculators” to litigate in the name of the United States.

“This is not government irrationality,” the opinion said. “It oppresses no one and shocks no one’s conscience.”

Another NHCA company is appealing the dismissal of its parallel Anti-Kickback suit against Eli Lilly and Bayer at the 5th Circuit, which heard oral arguments earlier this month. It’s possible, of course, that the 5th Circuit will have an entirely different view of NHCA’s business model than the 7th Circuit, which could revive the notion of investors banking on FCA claims. I reached out to Kenneth Starr of the Lanier Law Firm, who argued for NHCA at the 5th Circuit, as well as NHCA counsel Mark Lanier, but they also didn’t respond.

As I mentioned, the 7th Circuit carved a new path to FCA dismissal for the Justice Department. The statute itself, as the 7th Circuit explained, is not clear on DOJ’s discretion, specifying only that the plaintiff is entitled to notice and a hearing. The 9th Circuit held in the 1998 Sequoia decision that the government must provide a rational basis to toss the case. The D.C. Circuit said DOJ has unfettered discretion.

Those rulings were both in cases in which DOJ opted not to intervene. The 7th Circuit said DOJ is actually required to intervene in order to seek the dismissal of FCA suits it deems meritless - and can then seek their dismissal under Rule 41 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. DOJ is still required, under the FCA statute, to provide the whistleblower with notice and the opportunity for a hearing. But the government’s discretion to dismiss FCA suits, the 7th Circuit said, is bounded only by whistleblowers’ constitutional rights, such as the substantive right to due process.

As NHCA awaits a ruling from the 5th Circuit, only one of its original suite of Anti-Kickback cases remains alive, awaiting a decision on DOJ’s motion to dismiss from a trial judge in federal court in Philadelphia. That’s not a very promising outlook for investors contemplating the FCA as a business opportunity.