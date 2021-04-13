9th Circuit: Trial judge abused discretion in lowering (yes, lowering) class action fee award

(Reuters) - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has added an intriguing decision to the long-running debate about the significance of lodestar cross-checks in class action fee awards.

A divided appeals court ruled last week in Reyes v. Experian that U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson of Los Angeles abused his discretion when he awarded class counsel in a $24 million settlement of Fair Credit Reporting Act claims against Experian only $4 million in fees, or 16.7% of plaintiffs’ cash recovery.

The trial judge had adjusted the fee award down from the 9th Circuit’s benchmark of 25% because class counsel’s lodestar billings were only about $2.1 million. A fee award of $6 million, he said, would represent an unjustified 2.88 multiplier. But the 9th Circuit majority, Judge Andrew Hurwitz and Judge Eugene Siler of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, sitting by designation, said similar lodestar multipliers “are routinely approved by this court.”

In fact, the majority said, Wilson’s opinion cited a complex wage-and-hour class action in which the court-approved fee award represented a 2.87 multiplier on class counsel’s lodestar billings. The Experian case, the court wrote, was similarly complex. The appeals court remanded the case back to Wilson with instructions to apply the 25% benchmark.

In dissent, Judge Daniel Collins argued that by essentially directing the trial to approve the 2.88 multiplier, “the majority usurps the discretion that we have said belongs to the district court.”

The decision is unpublished and the appeal was decided without oral argument, based solely on the appellate brief submitted by class counsel from Stueve Siegel Hanson and Robinson Calcagnie, who argued that they should have been awarded no less than the 9th Circuit benchmark of 25%. Experian, which was represented throughout the trial court litigation by Jones Day, did not oppose class counsel’s original fee request of 33% of the class recovery and did not make an appearance at the 9th Circuit. No class members objected to the 33% request in the trial court and none argued in the 9th Circuit against a 25% award.

I don’t want to overstate the significance of the ruling, but the back-and-forth between the majority and dissent reflects a larger conflict over how judges should award fees in class actions. I’ve told you, for instance, about expert witnesses in the $650 million Facebook biometric data class action who told U.S. District Judge James Donato of San Francisco that limiting class counsel’s fee award based on their lodestar billings would unfairly penalize plaintiffs lawyers for litigating efficiently. One of those experts, Vanderbilt Law School professor Brian Fitzpatrick, subsequently published a draft paper calling for trial judges to ignore lodestar billings entirely and simply award class counsel 33% contingency fees as a matter of routine.

But class action objector Ted Frank of the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute just asked the U.S. Supreme Court to require trial judges to consider lodestar billings in class action fee awards. Frank petitioned the justices to review the 9th Circuit’s unpublished 2020 decision in Farrell v. Bank of America, which affirmed a $14.5 million fee award in a case in which class counsel reported fewer than 2,200 hour of work. The trial judge based the award only on the value of the settlement, disregarding the very high lodestar multiplier. Frank, as I’ve reported, told the Supreme Court that it must resolve a deep divide in the federal circuits over an appropriate methodology for class action fee awards.

In the Experian case, there is no doubt – not even a scintilla – that class counsel achieved an outstanding result for more than 56,000 consumers whose Experian credit reports included information about supposedly delinquent loans from lenders that went out of business after being targeted by regulators for violating usury laws. Experian initially won a summary judgment ruling disposing of the case, but class counsel revived the class action in a 2019 ruling from the 9th Circuit.

Plaintiffs lawyers thereafter won class certification on their novel theory that Experian’s credit reports were factually inaccurate because they allegedly included information about loans from a defunct entity that had instructed the credit reporting firm to delete the information. Experian appealed the class certification ruling, but agreed while the appeal was pending to a $24 million settlement – the largest-ever Experian FCRA settlement, according to FCRA litigation expert who submitted a declaration in the fee litigation. Under the deal, every class member is slated to receive at least $270.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Guilford granted preliminary approval of the settlement but retired before the final approval hearing. Guildford had strongly hinted that he would approve a fee award of 33%. (He even said that a 35% award, which the settlement contemplated, might be reasonable.)

But Wilson, who took over the case from Guilford, had other ideas. The new judge said that there was no justification for an upward departure from the 9th Circuit’s 25% benchmark – and that even a $6 million award would be a “windfall” for plaintiffs lawyers in light of their lodestar billings.

The 9th Circuit majority said Wilson’s comparison of the Experian case to megafund settlements in which courts have adjusted down from the 25% benchmark for fee awards was “somewhat inappropriate” because megafund settlements are often a function of the size of the class rather than the skill of plaintiffs lawyers. In this case, the majority said, “by any measure, class counsel (were) successful.”

I asked class counsel Norman Siegel of Stueve Siegel, who would have argued the appeal had the 9th Circuit deemed argument necessary, if he anticipated any resistance from class members to a renewed fee request when the case returns to the trial court.

Siegel said by email that none objected the first time around. “Class members were very supportive of the settlement, including the requested fee of 1/3 of the fund,” he said.

